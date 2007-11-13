  New Zunes go on sale in the States

Americans can now get their hands on Microsoft's new Zune media players.

For the first time, consumers also will have the option to customize their Zune player with laser-engraved designs and personal text through a new Web store called Zune Originals.

Customers will be able to purchase a Zune player directly from Microsoft at and choose from a collection of laser-engraved artwork designed exclusively for Zune by 18 international artists.

As well as the Artist Series, a separate Tattoo Series will feature 20 graphics that consumers can have laser-engraved on their Zune with up to three lines of text.

"We’re bringing the entire category to the next level by empowering consumers to play a role in redefining the digital music experience", said J Allard, corporate vice president for Zune.

"Zune brings music discovery and acquisition into one simple, end-to-end solution, and the addition of unique customization options puts the originality back into portable entertainment."