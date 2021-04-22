(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft has updated its Classroom Pen with a second-generation version that will be available on 27 April 2021.

The company launched its first Classroom Pen in 2019. Priced at $39.99 per pen, it worked with any device - including non-Surface Windows devices - that supported the MPP protocol. The new Classroom Pen 2, which will be sold directly to schools, is even cheaper, costing $399.80 for 20 of them, which means a single pen costs about $19.99. But it seems like the pen is only optimised for Surface Pro and Surface Go devices.

Microsoft doesn't mention if it is compatible with other Windows devices.

The pen supposedly comes with an “improved design” and has a pen clip to attach to a Surface Type Cover. Like the first-generation version, the Pen 2 also features two buttons and has replacement tips as well as a slot that teachers can loop a string through to tie the pen to a Surface device.

Keep in mind, in 2018, Microsoft began an aggressive push into the computer-based education market. Google was among the first tech companies to really make a foray into this market, and now, the Chromebook is used in schools predominantly in the US and across the world. Microsoft is not content with this, of course. So, it's been launching lower-cost devices, such as Surface Go, and stylus pens made specifically for students.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.