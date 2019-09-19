  1. Home
Microsoft might launch a new Surface Pen with wireless charging next month

Microsoft might unveil a new version of the Surface Pen stylus next month.

The company has an annual autumn hardware event scheduled for 2 October in New York City, and there has been a lot of speculation about what might be unveiled there - everything from a dual-screen foldable to various internal updates to existing Surface hardware.

And, now, thanks to a new FCC filing, it looks like a revamped Surface Pen might also appear, complete with a wireless charging capability. This newly surfaced FCC filing for an updated Microsoft stylus specifically mentions a “charging coil", which clearly indicates it will have an internal power source. With that, it can work without the AAAA batteries that Microsoft's pen currently uses.

Keep in mind we've seen these sort of coils used in other styluses, including the Galaxy Note 10 Plus’ S-Pen, which is how that pen can be charged through a phone. The Apple Pencil 2 charges by magnetically attaching to the side of an iPad Pro, as well, and it too has a charging coil.

Microsoft's new Surface Pen will likely be an optional accessory priced at around $99, if we had to guess. However, nothing has been confirmed by Microsoft. We suspect we'll learn more in a couple weeks in New York. 

