  Shakeup: Microsoft top execs Tony Bates and Tami Reller out

Microsoft is set to announce the departure of two top executives, Tony Bates and Tami Reller, on Tuesday, according to Recode.

Bates, who founded Skype and was tipped for the Microsoft CEO spot, currently serves as the executive vice president of business development and evangelism. Reller, who has been with Microsoft since 2001, serves as executive vice president of marketing. Both report to newly minted CEO Satya Nadella, making this a pretty big shakeup.

Exact details of both executives departures are unknown, but may have to do with a shift in new leadership at Microsoft. Recode reports Bates told Nadella he couldn't make a long term commitment to the company.

The departure of both executives follows Julie Larson-Green, who served as the executive vice president of devices and studios, moving to a job under the EVP of applications and services Qi Lu.

Former Nokia CEO Stephen Elop will take Green's executive vice president position once the deal for Microsoft to buy Nokia's devices unit is completed later in Q1 2014.

The question that is left to be answered: Is Microsoft losing two key executives for the future, or is a shakeup leaving room for new leadership a good thing?

Update: Satya Nadella has confirmed the shakeup. He also added Mark Penn to a new leadership role at the company as EVP, Chief Strategy Officer.