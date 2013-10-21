  Microsoft releases fix for bricked Surface RT tablets, following faulty Windows 8.1 RT update

Following a faulty Windows RT 8.1 update for some Surface RT users, Microsoft has released a fix for those whose devices bricked.

"We have made recovery media available for download along with actionable guidance for affected customers," Microsoft said. "We continue to work towards making the Windows RT 8.1 update available in the Windows Store again and apologize for any inconvenience. Further updates will be provided as they become available."

The Windows 8.1 RT was removed from the Windows Store on Saturday following users reporting issues installing it. The issue laid within the start-up screen during the process of upgrading Windows RT 8.1. Many users saw a blue screen saying: "Boot Configuration File is missing some required information."

In a blog post, Microsoft says the issue affected only 1 out of every 1000 Surface RT customers who have installed Windows RT 8.1. Still, for those who found themselves plagued with the error, it created a frustrating situation. Given the faulty past of Windows RT, the issues with the Windows 8.1 RT update definitely didn't help appease the skeptics in the crowd.

Microsoft has made the recovery image available from its website. An attached guide comes with the instal, taking you through the process of putting the recovery image on your Surface RT device. It will require a USB key and a bit of patience.

Still no word on when Windows RT 8.1 will return to the Windows Store.