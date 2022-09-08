How to watch Logi Play: Logitech's event on the future of gaming and streaming

(Pocket-lint) - Logitech has announced that it's hosting a special event called Logi Play which will feature product reveals, industry panels and plenty of entertainment.

This is the first ever Logi Play event and one that the company says will focus on the "future of gaming and streaming."

-

Logi Play is being led by Logitech G and Logitech for Creators. So we're expecting to see plenty of new and exciting things for both gamers and streamers too.

Logitech says there will be "several" new products revealed and guest appearances from over 30 gamers and content creators including DanucD, Onscreen, Mr. Shibolet, PastelMusique, Florent Garcia, Djarii and LittleBigWhale.

Logi Play is kicking off on 20 September in Berlin, Germany. The first day is dedicated to the press, but you can watch the various happenings on day two.

On 21 September Logi Play will be live streamed for everyone to watch. The public event will be viewable by the public starting:

9 am Pacific time

12 pm Eastern Time

5 pm BST (UK)

6 pm CET (Europe)

Logitech's special event is being live streamed for all to watch and that's happening over on the company's Twitch channel here. It's being hosted by Aaron “Medic” Chamberlain and Frankie Ward and features plenty to keep you entertained.

So you don't forget and miss out you can head over to the Logi Play 2022 event official page and sign-up for a reminder.

Writing by Adrian Willings.