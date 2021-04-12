(Pocket-lint) - Logitech has announced that it will no longer be making Harmony universal remote controls.

The company's controllers have been highly thought of by many for years. Fantastic remote controls that let you manage all manner of devices through a single controller. These remotes even include support for voice control of your favourite audiovisual entertainment devices with Google Home and Amazon Alexa.

That's all about to change now though as the company has now announced that it will no longer be producing the controllers moving forward. In a blog post on its own support pages, Logitech explained in a bit more depth. Firstly it stated that the remotes will "continue to be available through various retailers" but that it will no longer be manufacturing them.

It also attempted to reassure current customers by stating that support for current remotes won't suddenly come to an end:

"We plan to support our Harmony community and new Harmony customers, which includes access to our software and apps to set up and manage your remotes. We also plan to continue to update the platform and add devices to our Harmony database. Customer and warranty support will continue to be offered."

Logitech also wanted to re-iterate that this change also has no negative impact on current warranty terms. So if you're a current user of a Logitech Harmony remote then you can expect to see continued support for your device and help if anything goes wrong.

Logitech also said that plans to continue offering software updates to the Harmony apps and support for third-party integrations as well. With the conclusion being that Logitech does "...not expect your Harmony experience to be impacted as a result of this decision."

Essentially if you have a current Logitech Harmony remote you're fine, but you won't be able to buy a new one in the future.

Writing by Adrian Willings.