Logitech's G333 gaming earbuds offer USB-C and 3.5mm connection

(Pocket-lint) - Logitech's latest gaming-focused earbuds are an affordable option for gamers with the joy of multiple wired connection options.

The Logitech G333 gaming earphones are designed to work with a multitude of devices including your PC, smartphone, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation and more. That's thanks to the standard 3.5mm connection complemented with an included USB-C adapter.

You'd be forgiven for thinking these earbuds weren't new, as they certainly look familiar. That's because the company previously released a set of the G333 earbuds specifically designed for VR with the Oculus Quest 2.

squirrel_widget_4312874

2 dynamic drivers: 5.8 mm + 9.2 mm

Frequency Response: 20 Hz ~ 20 KHz

Impedance: 24 Ohms ±20%

Sensitivity: 101.6±3 dB @ 1 kHz SPL

Now the G333 is available for a wider audience with some useful features and specs that include dual dynamic drivers, premium silicone ear tips (in various sizes) and an in-line mic and audio control setup too.

As with other recent Logitech peripherals, the Logitech G333 earbuds are also available in a number of different colourways. This includes black with blue accents, purple with yellow accents and silver with purple.

For the price, the G333 earbuds certainly seem to offer everything the casual gamer on the go could need.

Writing by Adrian Willings.