  1. Home
  2. Gadgets
  3. Gadget news
  4. Logitech gadget news

Logitech's G333 gaming earbuds offer USB-C and 3.5mm connection

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Logitech's G333 gaming earbuds offer USB-C and 3.5mm connection
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Logitech's latest gaming-focused earbuds are an affordable option for gamers with the joy of multiple wired connection options. 

The Logitech G333 gaming earphones are designed to work with a multitude of devices including your PC, smartphone, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation and more. That's thanks to the standard 3.5mm connection complemented with an included USB-C adapter. 

You'd be forgiven for thinking these earbuds weren't new, as they certainly look familiar. That's because the company previously released a set of the G333 earbuds specifically designed for VR with the Oculus Quest 2

squirrel_widget_4312874

  • 2 dynamic drivers: 5.8 mm + 9.2 mm
  • Frequency Response: 20 Hz ~ 20 KHz
  • Impedance: 24 Ohms ±20%
  • Sensitivity: 101.6±3 dB @ 1 kHz SPL

Now the G333 is available for a wider audience with some useful features and specs that include dual dynamic drivers, premium silicone ear tips (in various sizes) and an in-line mic and audio control setup too. 

As with other recent Logitech peripherals, the Logitech G333 earbuds are also available in a number of different colourways. This includes black with blue accents, purple with yellow accents and silver with purple. 

For the price, the G333 earbuds certainly seem to offer everything the casual gamer on the go could need. 

Writing by Adrian Willings.

Recommended for you
Logitech's G333 gaming earbuds offer USB-C and 3.5mm connection By Adrian Willings ·
Best hair straighteners 2021: Get the look you want By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Best epilators 2021: Hair removal around your body By Max Freeman-Mills ·