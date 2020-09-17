Make your Quest 2 audio more personal with these Logitech earphones

(Pocket-lint) - Logitech G has unveiled two different audio devices for the Oculus Quest 2 designed for "optimal" VR gaming experiences.

The Oculus Quest 2 has its own built-in rear-firing speakers, but these suffer from a bit of sound bleed, meaning people around you will hear what you're playing. Logitech G's new offering might be the solution for a more personal VR experience.

The company has revealed two audio solutions for the wireless VR headset including in-ear headphones and a more traditional gaming headset.

The Logitech G333 VR Gaming Earphones sport an asymmetrical, custom length cable that's designed specifically for Quest 2 and with audio drivers said to be capable of delivering "detail-rich sound" and an accurate audio representation of the virtual world around you.

Flat cables and neat cable ties allow the user to strap the earphones to the Quest 2 so they don't get in the way while gaming. As you'd expect the G333 earphones also come with various sized tips to get the best fit for your ears as well.

For those who prefer an even more immersive experience, the company has also the Logitech G PRO Gaming Headset for Oculus Quest 2. This is a version of the company's awesome G Pro headset, but with a shorter cable setup to ensure you don't get wrapped up in wires while you play.

This headset is designed to be sturdy, comfortable and better at blocking out external sound, ensuring you can concentrate on your game.

Both headsets are expected to be available to purchase this month.

Writing by Adrian Willings.