Logitech is pushing an update to give your mouse 25,600 DPI

(Pocket-lint) - If you believe that more is always better, then there's good news as Logitech is pushing out a software update which means you'll get extra DPI. But only if you have the right mouse.

The company is rolling out an update to all its mice featuring the latest Hero sensor. Logitech says that this list currently includes these mice:

Logitech G403 Hero

Logitech G502 Hero

Logitech G502 Lightspeed

Logitech G604 Lightspeed

Logitech G703 Lightspeed

Logitech G903 Lightspeed

Logitech G Pro (Hero)

Logitech G Pro Wireless

If you're fortunate enough to own one of these devices then you can bask in the glory of the free update. Previously mice rocking the Hero sensor had a max of 16,000DPI but thanks to this update they can now get a significant boost.

Logitech says that this update to the sensor makes it the "world’s first sub-micron level mouse sensor" - being the first that can "...accurately track movement at the sub-micron level (1 micron = 1 millionth of a meter, or 0.000001m). Without compromising on accuracy."

Realistically, most gamers will find that 25,000DPI is far too much for standard use. Indeed even the pro gamers will opt for lower DPI, lightweight mice. But it's still fairly cool to see such a big change coming in the form of a simple software update.

To download the update for your mouse, simply load up Logitech G Hub.

Writing by Adrian Willings.