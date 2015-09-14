Logitech first third-party to announce an alternative iPad Pro keyboard

Alongside the iPad Pro, Apple announced an accompanying keyboard case during its special event in San Francisco. But those looking for an alternative to Apple's own solution could opt for a Logitech case instead.

The Swiss manufacturer has announced its own iPad Pro accessory, the Logitech Create Keyboard Case.

It will be the first third-party keyboard compatible with the iPad Pro's Smart Connector, which means the case itself doesn't require its own power source to charge, unlike Logitech equivalents for the iPad and iPad mini. The iPad Pro charges the keyboard when in use, so it will always work the moment you want it to.

The connection also means that it pairs with the new iPad every time it is placed in the typing position, you no longer have to pair it over Bluetooth.

It is also custom designed to work well with iOS 9 and has full-size keys. It also offers thin and lightweight protection as a case when no in use.

The keyboard case is made of tightly-woven premium fabric, so helps resist accidental bumps, scratches and spills.

It will be available in the UK, US and other select countries in Europe and Asia at the same time as Apple launches its new device in November.

Pricing details for the Logitech keyboard case will be available nearer release.