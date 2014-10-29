  1. Home
Turn your iPad Air 2 into a laptop with Logitech keyboard covers and accessories

Logitech has announced three keyboard accessories for the iPad Air 2 that help you turn your superslim tablet into a laptop.

Essentially new versions of covers and accessories available for other iPads over the years, the range kicks off with a separate, matching Bluetooth keyboard, the Logitech Keys-To-Go.

It is just 6.1mm thick and weighs 180g. It has a water-repellent FabricSkin covering that protects the keyboard from spillage or dust, while its rechargeable battery lasts up to three months. As it connects via Bluetooth and doesn't physically connect to the iPad per se, it is compatible with all of Apple's tablets.

The Keys-To-Go comes in black, red or teal and costs £54.99.

The Logitech Type+ for iPad Air 2 is an all-in-one keyboard and case that has an optimised key layout with special iPad-centric buttons. There is a magnetic strip across the top of the keyboard that fixes the iPad in place, aping a laptop position. And it will turn on and off automatically when used.

The Type+ costs £84.99, as does the last keyboard accessory, the iPad Air 2 version of the Ultrathin clip-on keyboard cover.

It is made of high-grade aluminium that matches the tablet and can be used as a protective cover for the screen. There is a magnetic slot to hold the iPad when typing.

They will all be available from November.

