Logitech makes its Ultrathin Bluetooth keyboard case for iPad Air and iPad mini even thinner

Logitech has redesigned its Ultrathin keyboard cover for iPad Air, iPad mini and iPad mini with Retina display so that it is even thinner and lighter than before.

The Logitech Ultrathin also comes with a new multi-angle slot that enables a user to adjust the viewing angle. It fixes to the iPad with a magnetic clip, so the tablet can be tilted for the optimal position while typing.

Shortcuts for iOS are included on the Bluetooth keyboard, which has been spaced for an optimised layout. And it also acts as a protective cover for the iPad, being made of high-grade aluminium. That also means it will match the finish of the Apple device.

The Ultrathin keyboard cover is 6.4mm thick and about two-thirds the weight of the iPad itself (depending on what model you use). And is therefore designed for maximum mobility. "The iPad is no longer just for content consumption; it is for content creation wherever you go," said Mike Culver, vice president and general manager of mobility at Logitech.

"The Logitech Ultrathin has evolved with the new ways in which we use the iPad making it thinner, lighter and more flexible than ever before. It is the other half of your iPad."

The Logitech Ultrathin will be available from June at £89.99 for the iPad Air version, £69.99 for the iPad mini and iPad mini with Retina display.

It will be stocked by Logitech online and in Apple Stores.