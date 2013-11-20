  Logitech PowerShell iOS 7 gaming controller with battery for iPhone 5S, 5 and iPod Touch revealed

Just yesterday Moga announced that its gaming controller for iOS 7 devices such as the iPhone 5S will be available for pre-order, and now Logitech has done the same. The Logitech PowerShell Controller aims to be your first iPhone 5S gaming controller.

READ: iOS 7 gets its first gaming controller in the Moga for iPhone 5, 5C, 5S and iPod Touch

The Logitech PowerShell Controller is an iOS 7 gaming controller that packs a battery to keep your iPhone charged up while button bashing. The case is one size so it will only work with the new iPhones and iPod Touch devices.

Once you slip your mobile in you’re given a d-pad, shoulder triggers and four buttons. You’ll note the lack of dual analogue sticks that the Moga offers. But it does mean the PowerShell is small and slim so it will even fit in your pocket.

“We designed this controller to deliver a true console-gaming experience on an iOS 7 mobile device,” said Ehtisham Rabbani, general manager of the Logitech gaming business. “With gaming so pervasive on the mobile platform – our research shows that 87 per cent of iPhone and iPod Touch users play games on their device – it’s time to revolutionise the experience.”

The PowerShell offers a 1,500mAh battery that can be charged at the same time as your phone from home so you’ve got plenty of extra juice when out and about.

Games that will already work on the device include Bastion, Fast & Furious 6: The Game, MetalStorm Aces, Galaxy On Fire 2 HD and Nitro - to name a few.

Pre-order the Logitech PowerShell from today for £90 and expect to receive it by December.