  Logitech gamepad for iPhone leaks, buttons and joystick included for your gaming heart

We saw a quick glimpse of the Logitech game controller for iPhone in June, but now EvLeaks has provided us with a detailed press shot for the product. Logitech looks to have done some tweaking over the past few months, adding extra details to the iPhone accessory that haven't been seen before (unless we were looking at a cheaper model in June).

The Logitech gamepad looks to be what you would expect. It keeps with the typical game controller feel, incorporating four X, A, B, and Y buttons and a joystick (d-pad). We can't tell if the bumpers on top are buttons, or just a more comfortable place for your index fingers. A sleek design is encompassed with ridges for your sweat-drenched hands to grip on while beating Real Racing 3.

We expect a slew of gamepads for the iPhone to jump on the market in the coming months. In iOS 7, Apple added an API for third-party MFI game controllers, making Logitech's solution presumably work oh-so-fine.

According to Kotaku in June, we won't see an official game controller out of Apple, though that probably won't stop third parties from taking in influence from the Cupertino-based company. Apart from Logitech, it would make sense for others to jump into the game as well, including Mad Catz which has promised a slew of accessories for mobile devices this year. What Logitech has developed looks pretty solid, though.

There's no word on a release date or pricing for the leaked Logitech controller. EvLeaks has been relatively spot-on for product leaks in the past, so it shouldn't be too much longer until Logitech makes an official announcement of some sort.