Logitech FabricSkin Keyboard Folio for iPad blends the keys into the cover for those willing to splash out

Logitech has launched a new iPad cover that combines protection with a fully-featured Bluetooth keyboard. The difference between this and the company's other Folio cases, however, is that the keys in this instance are fused into the interior fabric.

The Logitech FabricSkin Keyboard Folio for iPad is the Swiss accessory manufacturer’s high-end designer solution. It is made from refined fabrics and has been designed with high fashion in mind.

The exterior is covered in a liquid repellent coating, and the protection is front and back, unlike Apple's own Smart Cases.

Its Bluetooth keyboard has full-size keys, but because they are part of the front cover, the form factor remains slim.

Several colours are available, including Electric Blue, Urban Grey (which is combine with yellow), Mars Red Orange and Carbon Black, and have been chosen by designers to reflect a more fashion-styled product.

"By developing colour and material options that evoke our senses and speak to our individuality, Logitech has made owning an iPad unique again," said Beatrice Santiccioli, colour expert and designer. "I brought my knowledge in colour and design to Logitech to help inspire the selection of materials and develop a colour palette that builds a strong emotional connection to people's lifestyles."

The Logitech FabricSkin Keyboard Folio for iPad will be available from May for £129.

