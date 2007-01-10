CES 2007: LG brings its satnavs to the US

LG has brought its four satnavs to the US after first testing the market by launching them in Korea.

Although the units range from entry level to top-of-the-line, they all share a sunlight-readable LCD, a touchscreen display, turn-by-turn voice guidance, and pre-loaded maps of the US and Canada.

The first of the four is the LN790, the top-of-the-lint unit with a 4.3-inch LCD screen that features millions of points of interest, and incorporates an RDS-TMC antenna for live traffic updates. It also functions as a portable media player, with music, photo, and video playback, and bundled Bluetooth headsets, car and home chargers.

The next one on the list is the LN740, a 4-inch version with the technology to change automatically from day to night mode so that the display is always easy to read. It too features the RDS-TMC antenna, and photo and music playback.

The two at the bottom of the list are the LN735 and the LN730, which features 3.5-inch displays. All four units come with a suction-mount cradle, and will be on sale in the spring for between $350 to $800.