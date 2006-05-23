LG launch 8GB MFJM53 MP3 player

LG look to be challenging Apple and its iPod with a new 8GB MP3 player it has quietly announced on its website.

Although supposedly originally announced at CES in Las Vegas in January, the new player has just turned up on LG's UK website.

Simply labelled the MFJM53, the player features a 1.77-inch 260k colour OLED Display and promises up to 30 hours of playback from a single charge.

Available in black or white the player weighs 88 grams and measures 48 x 100.7 x 14mm.

Other features include an FM radio, voice recorder, MPEG4 Playability, and Auto Sync A/V Content with Windows Media Player 10 with PlaysForSure Compatibility.

Supported formats listed include WMA, WAV, ASF and OGG.

There is currently no pricing details listed on the site however we are awaiting conformation of when the new player will be available from LG.

We will keep you posted.

More information can be found

here