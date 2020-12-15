(Pocket-lint) - LG has developed an autonomous cleaning bot that uses UV light to disinfect high footfall areas. Basically, it can help in the fight against Coronavirus and other viral outbreaks in schools, offices, and hospitality locations.

The "Corona-bot", as we have termed it, will be officially unveiled as part of LG's CES 2021 virtual presentation in January as the annual trade show goes digital-only like many others in recent times.

It uses AI to move around tables, chairs and other furniture, irradiating every touchable surface with UV-C light to eliminate germs.

It can be integrated with existing cleaning routines and be monitored using a phone or tablet through an app. There are also human detections sensors that will help prevent any employee from exposure to UV rays.

"This autonomous UV robot comes at a time when hygiene is of the highest priority for hotel guests, students and restaurant customers," said the vice president of LG's robot business division, Roh Kyu-chan.

"Consumers can have the peace of mind that the LG UV robot will help reduce their exposure to potentially harmful germs."

The LG UV Robot will be available to interested businesses in the US from early 2021. A global rollout is yet to be announced.

Writing by Rik Henderson.