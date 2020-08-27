LG Puricare face mask has own air purifier built in

(Pocket-lint) - Face masks are a bit of a boom market at the moment, for obvious reasons, but they're also obviously one where companies have to tread fairly carefully to make sure they're not seen as exploiting the demand.

If you can meaningfully innovate, though, you're off to the races, and that looks like the plan LG's adopted, resulting in the new Puricare Wearable Air Purifier, which it's taking the wraps off in the absence of a full-scale IFA event to use as an unveiling.

The air mask, which looks impressively svelte given what it packs in, can be worn like a regular covering, but packs in two H13 HEPA filters, one on each side, each with its own fan to circulate air without an issue.

In fact, the mask has a sensor to detect the rhythm and pace of your breathing, which lets it adjust the speed of those fans to match your inhales and exhales.

Effectively, they speed up to help you breathe in, then slow down to make sure your exhale can escape the mask efficiently. A 820mAh battery in the mask should give up to eight hours of use.

The mask also comes with an intelligently-designed case, featured UV-LED lights to clean the mask while it charges, sending a notification to your phone when it's ready for use.

As yet it's not clear when the mask will be on sale, or for how much, but it looks like it could be pretty useful for those who need a bit more protection while out and about.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Editing by Rik Henderson.