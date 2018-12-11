Alongside new TVs, audio equipment and fridges, LG will unveil a smart, electronic craft beer system during CES 2019 in January.

The LG HomeBrew is a capsule-based system with one-touch activation. You just insert single-use capsules, containing malt, yeast, hop oil and flavouring and the automated device does the rest.

It automates the whole procedure, including fermentation and carbonation. And it even has a self-cleaning function after the beer is decanted or consumed.

There will even be a dedicated iOS and Android app that links to the HomeBrew to give you an update on the status of the machine.

Five different beer types are possible to make with the LG system: IPA, American pale ale, English stout, Belgian whitbier and Czech pilsner.

It takes approximately two weeks to brew five litres of beer, depending on the type.

"Homebrewing has grown at an explosive pace but there are still many beer lovers who haven’t taken the jump because of the barrier to entry and these are the consumers we think will be attracted to LG HomeBrew," said LG's president of home appliances, Song Dae-hyun.

There is no indication of price or availability as yet. We hope to find out more at the trade show.

CES 2019 will take place in Las Vegas from 9 to 11 January. Pocket-lint will be there to bring you all the news and first impressions as it happens.