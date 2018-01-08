LG CLOi robot coming to a home near you by June

LG's cute CLOi robot (pronounced KLOH-ee) will go on sale before June, the company confirmed to Pocket-lint.

The artificially intelligent robot will be powered by the company's DeepThinQ platform and will recognise voice commands in order to control other devices in your home.

ThinQ is LG's new brand attached to products with AI smarts. All ThinQ devices, plus smart products from other manufacturers, should be able to talk to each other and work with one another seamlessly.

First revealed at CES in 2017, the CLOi robot is now almost ready for prime time. However, judging by the CES 2018 press conference, it's still not working 100 per cent yet.

In an on stage demo, the counter-top bot was able to take instructions and then share them with various connected devices around the home. But it ignored commands at times. We expect it to be fully operational come the summer.

LG also has a ThinQ powered fridge and oven, plus air conditioners, purifiers, TVs and much more.

CLOi will be just one in a range of new robots in the LG line-up, as it looks to take a lead in the service robot movement too.

Others revealed at CES 2018 include a serving robot, porter robot and shopping cart robot. These will be considerably bigger than the deskbound CLOi, and follow in the footsteps of the airport guide and cleaning robots that recently completed successful trials at Korea’s Incheon International Airport.

As its name suggests, the purpose of the serving robot is to deliver meals and drinks to guests and customers at hotels and airport lounges. The porter robot will, naturally, carry bags.

Those who can't push a trolley around at the local supermarket, will be able to load up their cart robot, scanning as they go.

LG hasn't yet confirmed when the service robots will be commercially available.