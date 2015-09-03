LG Rolly keyboard will roll up to fit in your pocket, almost

LG never leaves many surprises when it comes to shows, announcing the majority of its new devices and products before the press conferences even take place. This year's IFA was no different, revealing the likes the SoundPop 360 speaker inspired by a coffee tumbler and the 24-carat gold Watch Urbane Luxe the week before the show kicked off.

There was one other device that really caught our eye though – the Rolly keyboard. This keyboard isn't your average Qwerty keyboard so hear us out before you wonder why we bothered writing about it.

The Rolly keyboard is a full-sized keyboard rolls into a square-like baton, although we wouldn't advise using it as one. We saw it on display at IFA 2015, paired up with the recently announced LG G Pad 2 and the two sat beautifully together thanks to the stand that tucks into the top of the keyboard. The stand can also be used to support smartphones or other tablets too.

Two feet fold away in the rectangular top, which the keyboard itself rolls around. It took us a couple of seconds to find the arrow that helps you unroll the keyboard after you have rolled it up, but we loved the idea. Typing was nice and smooth on it and its lovely and light, weighing just 156g, meaning portability is an absolute breeze.

In terms of numbers, for those that need an extra reason to love the Rolly keyboard other than the fact that it rolls, you'll find a 17mm key pitch, which is 1mm shy of most desktop computers. Rolly is made from impact-resistant and durable polycarbonate and ABS plastic and it has a lovely tactile feel when typing.

The Rolly keyboard features dual pairing, built-in sound, auto on and off and it is compatible with iOS, Android and Windows devices.

LG hasn't detailed how much the Rolly keyboard will cost, but this is one keyboard we would happily have in our bag or pocket ready for some typing action. It will make its debut in September in the US, followed by key markets in Europe, Latin America and Asia in the fourth quarter.