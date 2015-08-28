LG Rolly is a plastic Bluetooth keyboard you can actually roll up

Have you ever wanted a Bluetooth keyboard you could roll up and stuff in your pocket? Well, LG has you covered.

It has announced a wireless keyboard product, called Rolly, which does exactly that. It basically folds up along the four rows of keys in order to turn into a stick of sorts that can be thrown into a bag or even your pocket, meaning it's ultra portable and perfect for those of you who do a lot of typing while on the go.

What makes Rolly different from similar products is that it isn't made of a flexible material but rather solid plastic. It's therefore more tactile. It also has two plastic arms that fold out to support a tablet or phone in upright mode. There's even a dedicated key that lets you toggle between two Bluetooth devices at the same time.

Rolly requires one single AAA battery and should last three months on that. LG will likely reveal more about its new keyboard at the annual IFA trade show in Berlin next week - as right now we still don't know details like pricing or a release date. So stay tuned to our LG hub for all the latest.

