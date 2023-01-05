It seems that more and more companies are working on e-ink displays that you can use as notebooks.

Amazon's Kindle Reader has been popular for a long time, but just recently there's been a rise in similar e-ink tablets that you can use for note-taking and sketching. The ReMarkable 2 was one of our recent favourites, then others started appearing too like the Huawei MatePad Paper and the Amazon Kindle Scribe.

Now it's Lenovo's turn. During CES 2023 the company revealed the Lenovo Smart Paper, an e-ink display that looks like an oversized Kindle but packs in all sorts of features.

Lenovo says that Smart Paper was designed with a "heavy focus on the writing experience" and that means simple things like no lag when writing on the display. It also has pressure sensors capable of measuring 4,096 levels of pressure, as well as stylus tilt recognition so your writing both feels and looks natural.

Smart Paper packs in plenty of different templates for note-taking, digital planning and more. There are 74 notepad templates as standard with everything from ruled and lined notebooks to music manuscript-style paper. So you can write, sketch, draw and more until your heart is content.

Smart Paper has 50GB of storage which means enough space for 50,000 pages that can be organised into folders and easily searched.

It can be in portrait or landscape view modes and with all sorts of adjustable pens and paintbrush styles and sizes. You can read books on it too, with over two million books available from eBooks.com and Smart Paper even lets you take notes in the margins while you read. There's a magnetic pen included with is battery-less but has storage on the side of the device and it comes with a cover as standard.

To customise your experience you can adjust both the colour temperature and the brightness when you need to as well. And with the Lenovo Smart Paper app you can also access your notes remotely from your Android smartphone or Apple iPhone.