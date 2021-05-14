(Pocket-lint) - Lenovo's new line of accessories, Lenovo Go, includes chargers, mice, keyboards, and audio products. One of the most eye-catching accessories in the lineup is a device called Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse. It's a ravel mouse that supports wireless Qi charging as well as USB-C.

“With many remote workers having more than one device and enjoying the flexibility they give," announced Lenovo. "The multi-device mouse allows pairing of up to three devices with easy cycling between them at the touch of a button. What’s more, the utility button can be programmed for rapid meeting shortcuts, and not only is the mouse wirelessly connected, it can also be wirelessly charged through a compatible Qi charging solution or via USB-Type C.“

In addition to the mouse, Lenovo's Go USB-C Laptop Power Bank is also noteworthy, because it offers 20,000mAh of charging capacity at up to 65W, along with the ability to charge up to three devices at once. Both of these devices clearly have a hybrid commuting focus, so that workers can easily switch them between multiple computers while also being able to throw them in a backpack or purse to easily transport them from one location to another.

Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse will cost $59.99, while the Lenovo Go USB-C Laptop Power Bank will cost $89.99 when they launch in June 2021. Apart from these two new Go products, Lenovo plans to debut more "wired and wireless charging solutions", including “audio solutions” for meetings.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.