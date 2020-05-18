Lenovo is releasing its Smart Frame - a wall-mounted digital photo frame first unveiled at CES 2020 - via an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign.

The company will sell it, initially, through Indiegogo for early adopters, and it plans to offer up to a 50 per cent discount on the $399 retail price. But Lenovo hasn’t specified when the Indiegogo campaign will launch - let alone how many Smart Frames will be available on sale.

The Smart Frame features a 21.5-inch 1080p IPS display with a sensor that allows the screen to auto-adjust based on ambient lighting conditions. It’ll be able to integrate with Google Photos, too, so you can display pictures from your Photos library in addition to Lenovo's app.

Lenovo said the Smart Frame is "superior to any large digital photo frame on the market" because of its unique mount design that enables easy rotation and a hidden cable. Plus it offers swappable decorative frames, an anti-glare screen layer, and smart AI photo enhancements.

Smart Frame is set to launch in August. Lenovo indicated it's using crowdfunding to generate interest in users who will provide feedback.

You can sign up to be notified when the Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign launches through Lenovo’s Smart Frame website here.