If you've ever wanted to create yourself as a Lego Minifigure, you're in luck.

Lego has launched a beta version of its Minifigure Factory, an online tool that offers a new level of customisation for Lego Minifigures.

The Minifigure Factory allows you to mix and match heads, headwear, torsos, legs and accessories.

You can also choose what's printed on the torso, selecting different "sticker elements" and adding custom text.

The text editor allows you to select from seven fonts and adjust the size and positioning of your text quite precisely.

Of course, these designs will be moderated to prevent the use of profanity, hate speech and third-party brand names.

Previously, creating your own custom Minifigure was something that could only be done at certain Lego flagship stores, so Lego fans will be excited at the possibilities of online creation.

Unfortunately, there's a catch, though, the beta is only live for customers based in the United States.

If you're in the US, you'll be able to create your custom figure for just $11.99 but there's a limit of one per household.

We expect that the limit will be lifted once the Minifigure Factory leaves beta and Lego has a better understanding of the demand and processes involved.

The tool should become available in more regions at a later date, too, but Lego hasn't said when. We're hoping it's soon.

