A Lego set for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order might be coming

(Pocket-lint) - A fairly sizeable leak of upcoming Lego Star Wars sets has revealed a particularly interesting kit that's apparently on the way - one for the companion droid in Jedi: Fallen Order.

The sprightly little droid accompanies you throughout most of Respawn's third-person action game, and is seemingly coming in for the Lego treatment with a set that will offer 1,062 pieces, according to German site PromoBricks.

It apparently will also pack in a single minifigure, but this is expected to be of the droid for a display plate, rather than a small-size version of Cal, the game's protagonist.

This is backed up by the inclusion of a similar model droid in the Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter set, showing that Lego has the shape moulded.

PromoBricks has indicated that the set will cost €99.99 when it releases, and expects that date to come in August, from the listing that it's seen.

The kit's ID number is 75335BD-1, and it's those final three letters that have given the biggest clue about what the subject will be.

For fans of Fallen Order this is another little bit of good news, with the bigger side of things coming earlier this year when EA confirmed that a sequel to the game is in development at Respawn, which is also working on other Star Wars gaming projects.

