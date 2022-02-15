Lego's latest Star Wars sets are perfect for The Book of Boba Fett fans

(Pocket-lint) - Lego's having a good day - fresh from announcing a new Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck set, it's also taken the wraps off two new sets that are perfect for anyone who enjoyed The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+.

One of the sets is ideal for those who love building spaceships, as it introduces Din Djarin's new ship of choice - an N-1 Starfighter that replaced his ship from the first two seasons of his own TV show after that vessel was destroyed.

It's a familiar sight for fans of The Phantom Menace, where it made up the bulk of the fleet for the planet of Naboo throughout the prequel movie.

You get minifigs of The Mandalorian with his darksaber, along with Grogu and some other friends, and it looks like a fun build at 412 pieces. It'll cost €59.99 or $59.99.

One top of that, there's Boba Fett’s Throne Room, a familiar location that used to belong to Jabba the Hutt but is under new management in The Book of Boba Fett.

It has a fun cast of characters from the show for you to fill it out with, and comprises 732 pieces, costing €99.99 or $99.99. Longstanding series stalwart Bib Fortuna is still knocking around too, in case you need a resident bad guy.

You can order them both from Lego directly now, by following the links we've embedded above!

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.