Lego unveils a Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck set

(Pocket-lint) - Lego has unveiled an exciting new build-and-display set from the world of Horizon Forbidden West, comprising one of the game's iconic Tallnecks, huge robotic dinosaurs that stretch above the treeline and let heroine Aloy map the surrounding area.

The Tallneck will stand 13.5 inches high, and despite looking fairly clean on the outside is nonetheless comprised of 1,222 pieces, so it won't be a particularly simple build from the looks of things.

The set also comes with a minifig of Aloy to go alongside the machine, as well as some flora and another smaller machine that's actually pretty cute by comparison.

If you're a fan of both Lego and the Horizon series, though, this could be an exciting time - you'll have to hope that Lego is only opening the door here, to a wider list of other potential machines and locations that it could produce sets for.

Speaking about the set, Isaac Snyder, Designer at the LEGO Group, said “The Guerrilla team is incredibly passionate about the world of Horizon Forbidden West and were a huge help in ensuring we were able to create an authentic representation in LEGO form. Thanks to our close collaboration we were able to include references to all the most iconic aspects of Horizon Forbidden West, from incredible machines, mysterious ruins, unique tribes, and stunning scenery."

The set should release in May 2022, and will cost £69.99, €79.99 or $79.99 depending on where you're buying it.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.