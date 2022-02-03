(Pocket-lint) - Keeping the heads of your enemies as trophies might be a bit barbaric, but keeping Lego versions of your favourite characters' helmets is just fine, we reckon. That's lucky, too, since Lego has just unveiled a run of new helmet sets you can pre-order now.

The three additions are Din Djarin, otherwise known as The Mandalorian, Luke Skywalker's iconic pilot helmet and the ominous visage of a Dark Trooper, with its menacing red eyes.

Each is a more complex build than it might look at first glance, carefully replicating the contours and curves of the helmet in question to make sure that it looks as close as possible to the real-life version of the same headgear.

The Mandalorian's helmet is likely to be a popular choice, since the huge success of both his own TV show and his more recent appearances in The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+.

We particularly like the look of Luke's helmet, though, with its chin-strap and plenty of details straight out of the movies - it's only a shame you won't personally be able to deploy an auto-targeting system then choose to ignore it in favour of the force.

They join the existing three helmets, which are Darth Vader, a Scout Trooper and Boba Fett, to create a pretty excellent lineup of options. Each will cost £54.99 or $59.99, and are available to pre-order now from the Lego Store, before actually launching on 1 March 2022.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.