Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Gadgets
  3. Gadget news
  4. Lego gadget news

Lego's new Globe set lets you build the world

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
1 / 6
Lego
Lego The Globe photo 6
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Lego has launched yet another fan-imagined set called The Globe, and it looks exactly like you'd imagine a globe made from Lego would. 

It has a vintage globe design and is build entirely from Lego bricks, 2585 of them to be precise. When fully built it measures 30cm long, 26cm wide and 40cm tall, making it a relatively large build. 

The set combines traditional Lego bricks with internal Technic elements which help create the round globe shape. It spins too, thanks to an axis made from Technic pieces. 

It has glow-in-the-dark tiles featuring names of all the major oceans and continents, so you'll give off a subtle glow in any room where light levels drop. Pls, the base features a 'The Earth' nameplate. And it's customisable, so you can add your own little details if you want to. 

Lego calls it a "relaxing build", suggesting it's not the most technical that's ever been made, but with the number of pieces and the sheer scale, it's still been rated as an 18+ product. 

The Globe is the latest set to come from the Ideas platform that allows fans to create and vote on new build ideas. With enough votes, the sets get made into an official set that goes on sale. Previously launched sets include the Friends Central Perk set, the classic Typewriter and Home Alone house build. 

Lego's The Globe set will be available to buy from 1 February, and will cost £174.99. 

Writing by Cam Bunton.
Recommended for you
Lego's new Globe set lets you build the world
Lego's new Globe set lets you build the world By Cam Bunton ·
How to get free COVID-19 rapid tests from the US government
How to get free COVID-19 rapid tests from the US government By Maggie Tillman ·
EcoFlow's DELTA Pro ecosystem is perfect for living off-grid
EcoFlow's DELTA Pro ecosystem is perfect for living off-grid By Pocket-lint Promotion ·
EcoFlow's new DELTA Pro ecosystem is the perfect backup for your home
EcoFlow's new DELTA Pro ecosystem is the perfect backup for your home By Pocket-lint Promotion ·
Is it going to be easier to buy GPUs, consoles and more in 2022?
Is it going to be easier to buy GPUs, consoles and more in 2022? By Adrian Willings ·
36 crazy inventions, you won't believe what you're about to see
36 crazy inventions, you won't believe what you're about to see By Luke Edwards ·