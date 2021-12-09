(Pocket-lint) - Lego has introduced a Technic set called the BMW M 1000 RR.

The 1:5 scale set features 1,920 pieces, including a fully functional three-speed gearbox, as well as front and rear suspension, a printed windshield, and three different dashboard options. The set also comes with a racing stand and display plate. It will retail for $229.99/€199.99/£174.99.

It's a faithful replica of the track champion motorbike, the direct result of a partnership between Lego Technic and BMW Motorrad. Keep in mind BMW's "M" engineered bikes are synonymous with motorsport, so much so that they seem to be universally adored by the biking community.

Lego

Lego's new set is therefore designed to honor the real product, providing fans a glimpse of BMW’s own production processes. In a statement, Lego said: "It’s been so much fun getting underneath the skin of such a significant model . . . We are confident our LEGO Technic version is a winner like its real-life namesake." Meanwhile, BMW said the new Technic model is a "state-of-the-art" product from both BMW and the Lego Technic team.

The BMW M 1000 RR set will be available at Lego stores and on Lego's website on 1 January 2022. It will land in other retailers from 1 March.