(Pocket-lint) - How would you like to own a huge Lego version of the McCallister house from the 1990 movie Home Alone?

Well, just in time for the holidays, Lego is announcing just that: A Home Alone-themed set created by fan designer set Alex Storozhuk.

A version of this Lego set first made headlines in 2019 - when the star of Home Alone, Macaulay Culkin, gave it a thumbs up by tweeting the fan-built project and encouraging followers to vote for it online. It didn't take long for Storozhuk's Lego Ideas submission to receive thousands of votes.

Lego Ideas is a platform for fans to submit their own builds that could one day become actual Lego sets to be stocked in stores.

To be eligible for consideration by the Lego Ideas team, they must reach a certain number of votes from supporters. As revealed last year, Storozhuk’s submission was approved to be turned into a set. With help from Lego designers Antica Bracanov and Enrique Belmonte Beixer, it’s ready for production.

The set features 3,955 pieces for all the house's floors, including the basement and attic. It also has mini-figures for the characters Kevin, Harry, Marv, Kate, and old man Marley. There are even things like the after-shave lotion used in the "Scream" bathroom scene and Buzz's pet tarantula.

Being Home Alone is great!...Or is it? Sound on before you see our musical tribute to the new LEGO® Ideas Home Alone set! https://t.co/peOgbX211e pic.twitter.com/zS7NQaf0Ok — LEGO® IDEAS (@LEGOIdeas) October 21, 2021

Home Alone, which stars Culkin as Kevin McCallister, led to sequels including Home Alone 2: Lost in New York and Home Alone 3. They're such popular films that Disney is releasing a new installment - Home Sweet Home Alone - through its Disney+ streaming service. It's scheduled to release in November 2021.

The Home Alone Lego set is, of course, timed to release around the same time. It'll be available from 1 November 2021 and will retail for $249.99 in the US.