(Pocket-lint) - Lego is releasing a nearly 10,000-piece set of perhaps the most famous passenger ship of all time: The RMS Titanic.

At more than 53 inches long, Lego has described the replica as one of its "largest" sets ever. The 1:200 scale model breaks apart into three sections to reveal the interior of the doomed liner. You can see the first-class grand staircase, which ascends six decks, as well as the dining saloon, smoking lounge, and the boiler room. Lego also recreated the ship's bridge, promenade deck, and pool.

Lego ONE OF THE LARGEST LEGO SETS EVER

There are even cargo cranes, lifeboats, anchors that can be raised and lowered, and a way to adjust the tension of the lines that run between the masts.

Lego said its Titanic set has 9,090 pieces in total. So, is it, technically, Lego's largest set ever released? No. That'd be the Lego Art World Map, which includes 11,695 pieces to create a giant world map. The Lego Titanic does beat out the Lego Colosseum, however, which came in at 9,036 pieces.

If any of this interests you, Lego will open preorders on 1 November 2021 and launch the set one week later on 8 November 2021. It will cost $630/£535.