(Pocket-lint) - Everyone's favourite interlocking bricks toy company, Lego, is to host its first ever Lego Con - a two-hour livestream event from the company's headquarters in Denmark.

But what is Lego Con 2021, when and how can you watch the livestream, and what should you expect Lego to announce? Here's all the info.

The two-hour live event will be livestreamed directly from Lego House in Billund, Denmark on Saturday 26 June 2021. Here are the times for local audiences:

17:00-19:00 BST (UK)

18:00-20:00 CEST (Europe)

12:00-14:00 EDT (East Coast USA)

09:00-11:00 PDT (West Coast USA)

There's only one place to tune in, on Lego's own site, via the following link: www.lego.com/legocon.

That'll be ideal for a Google Cast to a big screen. Lego may reveal other links, such as YouTube direct, closer to the event date.

The teaser video for Lego's inaugral conference promises "exclusive set reveals, special guests, live builds, secrets from inside Lego HQ, Q&A with Lego designers", plus all your favourites - including Harry Potter, Minecraft, Mario, Star Wars, and more.

Given that there's two full hours to fill on the Saturday, we suspect there's going to be a lot of new kit to grab your attention. Sounds like fun for kids and adults alike. Bring on the Lego Con!

Writing by Mike Lowe.