Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Gadgets
  3. Gadget news
  4. Lego gadget news

Lego Con 2021: When and how to watch Lego's inaugural live event

Author image, Reviews editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Lego Lego Con 2021: When and how to watch Lego's inaugural live event
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Everyone's favourite interlocking bricks toy company, Lego, is to host its first ever Lego Con - a two-hour livestream event from the company's headquarters in Denmark.

But what is Lego Con 2021, when and how can you watch the livestream, and what should you expect Lego to announce? Here's all the info.

When is Lego Con 2021?

The two-hour live event will be livestreamed directly from Lego House in Billund, Denmark on Saturday 26 June 2021. Here are the times for local audiences:

  • 17:00-19:00 BST (UK)
  • 18:00-20:00 CEST (Europe)
  • 12:00-14:00 EDT (East Coast USA)
  • 09:00-11:00 PDT (West Coast USA)

How can I stream Lego Con 2021?

There's only one place to tune in, on Lego's own site, via the following link: www.lego.com/legocon.

That'll be ideal for a Google Cast to a big screen. Lego may reveal other links, such as YouTube direct, closer to the event date.

What to expect from Lego Con 2021?

The teaser video for Lego's inaugral conference promises "exclusive set reveals, special guests, live builds, secrets from inside Lego HQ, Q&A with Lego designers", plus all your favourites - including Harry Potter, Minecraft, Mario, Star Wars, and more.

Given that there's two full hours to fill on the Saturday, we suspect there's going to be a lot of new kit to grab your attention. Sounds like fun for kids and adults alike. Bring on the Lego Con!

Writing by Mike Lowe.
Recommended for you
Lego Con 2021: When and how to watch Lego's inaugural live event
Lego Con 2021: When and how to watch Lego's inaugural live event By Mike Lowe ·
HP Omen Vector Wireless Mouse review: The fantastic and the foibles
HP Omen Vector Wireless Mouse review: The fantastic and the foibles By Adrian Willings ·
27 ways military tech changed our lives
27 ways military tech changed our lives By Adrian Willings ·