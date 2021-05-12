(Pocket-lint) - It's been 17 years since the popular TV show Friends aired its final episode, but nevertheless, Lego is introducing a Friends-themed set.

Featuring 2,048 pieces, the Friends Apartments kit lets you build the two main New York flats features in the show, complete with the connecting hallway. It's loaded with details from the show only true fans would spot, too, such as Phoebe's "Gladys" painting and meat-sweats Thanksgiving turkey. Oh, the nostalgia. The set even comes adorned with lighting equipment, giving it a TV studio vibe.

Read more: Friends: The Reunion special release date and rumours

But it's the Friends minifigures that are truly the reason worth buying Lego's latest Friends set. (The Friends Apartments kit follows a 1,070-piece Central Perk coffee shop set from 2019.) The entire main cast is available in the new kit - Rachel, Ross, Joey, Monica, Phoebe, and Chandler - as well as Chandler's ex Jane, who is a recurring character. The Ross minifig even dons a pair of leather pants, while Monica has an apron.

Lego

The Friends Apartments kit will be available to buy from 1 June 2021 for $149.99 (about £106). It's recommended for those 18 and older. Check out Pocket-lint's round-up of the best Lego kits in 2021 if you find yourself salivating for sets to build while you wait for the new Friends one to go on sale.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.