This huge recreation of the Colosseum is Lego's biggest set ever

(Pocket-lint) - Lego has revealed its biggest set ever at 9,036 pieces - this faithful recreation of the Colosseum.

OK, so it's not the most exciting of large lego sets for expert builders, but it will be a big challenge - just like when we built the previous largest set - the Ultimate Collectors Series Millennium Falcon which clocked in at 7,541 pieces. Both of those sets have something in common in that they largely consist of pieces of the same or simlilar colour, meaning that the time is not necessarily in the building but in locating the right pieces.

Naturally, the 18+-rated set is also rather expensive - not as much as the collectible Millennium Falcon but pretty much the same as a PlayStation 5 at $550/£450.

The set features many true-to-life details and recreates the three distinct levels from the Colosseum each adorned with the columns of the Doric, Ionic and Corinthian orders.

The details even include having 80 ‘ribs’ in the spectator stands (the exact same number as the original) and three different shades of brick. You can also see into the centre of the Colosseum from the outside, just like its real-life counterpart.

The order of building matches the same as the original, with the 'wooden' arena being the last build to be placed inside. Like the recent Lego Old Trafford, the building can be viewed from any angle meaning you can display it in any orientation. It measures over 27cm high, 52cm wide and 59cm deep.

The set was designed by Rok Zgalin Kobe: "One of the biggest challenges and one of the most important things was to convey the Colosseum’s monumentality in the Lego form. I felt that the model should display a special architectural feature of the original – the rows of columns flanking the arches in different styles.

"To achieve that, the model is constructed using an effect of vertical exaggeration. The cross-section is therefore far steeper than on the real structure. Hopefully, people will be inspired to learn more about the original through the experience of building the Lego model."

