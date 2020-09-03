Adidas' latest A-ZX sneakers are a collab with Lego

(Pocket-lint) - Adidas has revealed a sneaker collaboration with Lego. Part of the Adidas A-ZX series which is seeing 26 classic designs reinvented through collaborations with others, we doubt it will be too long before we get some more information on them.

The A-ZX series was first announced in early August and the list of collaborators - including companies and creators - has been slowly revealed and includes team-ups with football team Juventus, the National Park Foundation and sneaker boutique Atmos.

Lego is increasingly collaborating with other companies at the moment - Ikea recently announced a line of storage products complete with Lego studs on the top, while Levis is also releasing Lego-related clothing (not the first time that's been done, though) and has recently launched the first product - a Lego beanie hat.

As you can see above, the design has some Lego elements incorporated within the design, which features the main primary colours and will certainly be distinctive when they appear on the streets.

The branded shoes also might come in a themed box. That's certainly the suggestion when the shoes were announced in a stop-motion video which is cool but reveals no details. For example, the sneakers don't have a launch date as yet.

Writing by Dan Grabham.