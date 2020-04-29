New Harry Potter Lego sets: Hedwig, Weasley house, and more

Lego diehards and Potterheads will be able to spend their summers assembling new sets inspired by JK Rowling's Wizarding World. Six new Harry Potter-themed Lego sets have been announced, will be available to pre-order in April, and are set to launch this summer.

Although there are nearly 20 years worth of Potter sets, these ones include fresh locations, such as 4 Privet Drive, as well as scenes from Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix and Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. We go over what each set offers below.

This set has 193 pieces, including a sliding wall, plus tiny patronuses for the Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Luna Lovegood minifigures.

This set has 253 pieces and includes minifigures for Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Dolores Umbridge, Slughorn, Lavender Brown, Draco Malfoy, Neville Longbottom, and Luna Lovegood minifigures. Other features include the Ravenclaw Common Room, a small dormitory, Slughorn's office complete with potions, and a greenhouse/Herbology class.

This set has 630 pieces. You get a Lego Hedwig with a 13-inch wingspan. She's more than 7 inches beak-to-tail and stands proud on a display.

This set has 797 pieces and includes minifigures for Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Dudley Dursley, Vernon Dursley, Petunia Dursley, and Dobby. You also get the Weasley's flying Ford Anglia. Look closely and you'll notice this scene is from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

This set has 1,047 pieces and includes minifigures for Ron, Ginny, Arthur and Molly Weasley, Nymphadora Tonks, Bellatrix Lestrange, Fenrir Greyback, and Harry Potter. You also get the Weasley house, as it was the focus of a Death Eater attack in Half-Blood Prince.

This set has 971 pieces and includes minifigures for Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Horace Slughorn, Luna Lovegood, Neville Longbottom, Ron Weasley, Lavender Brown, and Draco Malfoy. There's also aa giant Grawp figure and the centaurs.

These Lego sets can be pre-ordered starting 30 April on Lego.com (the Attack on the Burrow set is exclusive to Smyths Toys in the UK amd Ireland). All the sets will officially launch in June.