Lego teamed up with NASA to create a new set themed after the Apollo 11 mission. And it has three different phases.

The Apollo 11 was the spaceflight that landed the first two people on the Moon. Now, you'll be able to re-enact the historic landing using Lego bricks, as Lego has unveiled a 1,087-piece Lego Creator Expert NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander kit to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1969 mission. It even worked with NASA to develop the set, which features a both a decent stage and an ascent stage.

The descent stage has gold-colored landing pads and panels, laser hatches, and a ladder, while the ascent stage has a detailed interior. There's even two astronaut minifigs, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, complete with gold visors on their helmets. Lego said its designers visited NASA space centers while developing the set in order to more mirror the space agency's rocket and other equipment.

Aside from the decent and ascent stages, Lego included the "moon base" phase, which has craters, a nameplate, footprints, and a section for a flag. It even included a sticker for the plaque Armstrong and Aldrin left on the Moon.

Lego recommends this kit is for ages 16 and up. It'll go on sale in Lego retail stores and the shop online from 1 June for $99.99 or £84.99.