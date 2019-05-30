  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Gadgets
    3. >
  3. Gadget news
    4. >
  4. Lego gadget news

Lego worked with NASA to release this 1,087-piece Apollo 11 Luna Lander set

|
Lego Lego worked with NASA to release this 1,087-piece Apollo 11 Luna Lander set

- You can buy it from 1 June

Lego teamed up with NASA to create a new set themed after the Apollo 11 mission. And it has three different phases.

The Apollo 11 was the spaceflight that landed the first two people on the Moon. Now, you'll be able to re-enact the historic landing using Lego bricks, as Lego has unveiled a 1,087-piece Lego Creator Expert NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander kit to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1969 mission. It even worked with NASA to develop the set, which features a both a decent stage and an ascent stage.

The descent stage has gold-colored landing pads and panels, laser hatches, and a ladder, while the ascent stage has a detailed interior. There's even two astronaut minifigs, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, complete with gold visors on their helmets. Lego said its designers visited NASA space centers while developing the set in order to more mirror the space agency's rocket and other equipment.

Aside from the decent and ascent stages, Lego included the "moon base" phase, which has craters, a nameplate, footprints, and a section for a flag. It even included a sticker for the plaque Armstrong and Aldrin left on the Moon.

Lego recommends this kit is for ages 16 and up. It'll go on sale in Lego retail stores and the shop online from 1 June for $99.99 or £84.99.

LegoLego image 2
PopularIn Gadgets
Lego worked with NASA to release this 1,087-piece Apollo 11 Luna Lander set
Weird and wonderful tech of Computex 2019: All the crazy PC mods and gizmos
New Apple iPod touch adds AR and Group FaceTime for under £200
Asus unveils an impressive new line-up for Computex 2019
Best US deals for Memorial Day Weekend 2019
Tech problems and joys that only children of a different era will remember