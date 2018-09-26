Lego's new Creator Expert set is a... wind turbine?

All those who still consider Lego to be just a kids' toy need think again. We now have conclusive proof that Lego is universal. After all, what child wants to wake up on Christmas day to a wind turbine?

If you are over a certain age, however, you might be interested in the Lego Creator Expert Vestas Wind Turbine - a special set with an environmental message. It even contains some pieces from Lego's Plants from Plants incentive, the first full set to do so.

Plants from Plants are Lego trees and other green foliage pieces are made from a plastic derived from sustainably sourced sugarcane.

The rest of the set isn't, but Lego hopes to make all of its core products and packaging from sustainably sourced materials by 2030 and this is a start.

The Vestas Wind Turbine set will take a lot of building and some expertise, considering that it is made from 826 pieces. It is also, as you can see in the photos, a decent size when constructed, so you have to take that into account.

The set will be available in Lego stores and online at Lego.com from Black Friday, 23 November.

It will cost £159.99 in the UK.