Ambi Climate is an internet of things device that turns your old AC into smart AC

Your old air conditioner or central air system might still work as it always has, but it's probably far from being considered smart. A new project on Kickstarter however can give your aging technology a much-needed kick into the 21st century.

Ambi Climate is described as an internet of things device. It works with any air conditioner or central air system - no matter the brand, age, or size - as long as it is controlled by an infrared remote. Ambi Climate can sync your AC to a companion mobile app, letting you monitor and control the temperature of your home from anywhere in the world. It also automatically adjusts temperature using predictive climate control and by monitoring temperatures inside and outside of your house.

The idea is that Ambi Climate will eventually learn your preferences and daily routine and will tailor your indoor climate around your needs, which will subsequently make your AC usage more efficient and reduce your energy bill. If you're interested in Ambi Climate, you can get the actual device and companion app with a $99 pledge on Kickstarter. All the cheaper pledges are already gone. In fact, the campaign has raised double what it was hoping for in just a few days.

The Ambi Climate project will therefore be funded on 13 November either way, but you can become an early adopter. Watch the video above for more information.