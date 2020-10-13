(Pocket-lint) - Prime Day has become one of the best times to get all the smart tech you’ve been eyeing for your home, as the online retailer has huge sales on all types of product, including robot vacuums.

iRobot has become a leading maker of robotic vacuum cleaners, and as a part of Prime Day, members can save up to 42 per cent on its Roombas. The biggest value comes on the iRobot Roomba 981. This Roomba uses Wi-Fi-connected mapping to make sure it cleans every inch of your floor. It’s ideal for homes with pets and uses dirt detection sensors to make sure it leaves the floor spotless.

The Roomba 981 also works with Alexa, so you can schedule cleanings or just have her touch up the floors before guests arrive.

US Prime members can get the iRobot Roomba 981 for $400, 42% off its normal price. There’s also a sale on the high-end Roomba i6+, which is 25 per cent off at $600. There’s the relatively cheap model, too, the iRobot Roomba 692, which is available for 37 per cent off at $200.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.