Intel's Arc A770 graphics card is coming and is set to match the Nvidia RTX 3060

(Pocket-lint) - After just recently revealing its 13th generation of CPUs, Intel has now also said that its flagship Arc A770 GPU will be available on 12 October.

Competitively priced at just $329, the Intel Arc A770 is apparently set to compete nicely with Nvidia's RTX 3060 card. Though Nvidia might well have just revealed its new RTX 40-series, this is still a bold aim and potentially a great option for PC gamers looking for an affordable GPU for their gaming rig.

During the Intel Innovation event, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger spoke about the pricing of graphics cards and what Intel is planning to do about it:

"We’ve been seeing that for a long time the price of GPUs is right in this $200–$300 range, but what’s happened in the last few years is that they’ve gotten super expensive...You should be frustrated because you are losing out as the gaming community, and today we’re fixing that."

The company has also said that it is "committed to bringing back price and performance balance for gamers with the Intel Arc graphics family."

So we're expecting to see more competitively priced GPUs in the future. This should provide some interesting results for gamers who have been struggling with scalpers driving up prices and the lack of graphics card availability in the last couple of years.

Intel claims that Intel Arc A770 GPU will provide "compelling" content creation and 1440p gaming performance. Specs-wise it's set to include up to 16GB of GDDR6 memory, a 2100MHz clock speed and 32 Xe cores.

We've already seen what some of that power can deliver in terms of performance:

It's even claimed that the Arc A770 GPU will outperform the Nvidia RTX 3060 at 1080p in some ray traced games and in some cases may also perform as well as the RTX 3070 at 1440p as well. This will all be supported by Intel's Xe Super Sampling technology too, so we're excited to see what happens there.

Writing by Adrian Willings.