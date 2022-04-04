Intel has accidentally leaked data on its flagship Arc graphics card

(Pocket-lint) - At the end of March Intel launched its first discrete graphics cards. Starting with mobile GPUs for laptops with the promise of dedicated desktop GPUs coming in the summer.

As part of the announcement, the company published several videos showing off various aspects of the graphic cards. That included one video demonstrating Arc Control.

Arc Control is software designed to accompany the Intel Graphics offering and is similar to Nvidia's GeForce Experience software. Essentially this gives users easy access to the latest graphics drivers, performance data for the user's system and a broadcast studio for streaming on your favourite platform.

It's the performance tab that's the most interesting here.

During the video (at around 29 seconds) Intel showed a brief glimpse of that monitoring and it appeared to show data for a high-end, unreleased graphics card. 3DCenter has compared the data and says that the clock speed and power consumption are too high for a mobile GPU.

Under the "Live Performance Monitoring" section, various stats of interest can be seen. Firstly the GPU is running at 99.57% utilisation and that's drawing 175watts of power. Secondly, the GPU clock is 2,250MHz and the VRAM clock is 1,093MHz.

Based on this data it's suggested that the GPU is likely more powerful than the Radeon RX 6700 XT but around 20 per cent less than the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti. However, it does appear to have 60 per cent more tensor power which could be very useful for Intel's Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) AI-driven upscaling.

This is all speculation at this point of course and since it's based on a very brief view of monitoring data it needs to be taken with a pinch of salt. We'll have to wait for the summer to find out more.

Writing by Adrian Willings.