Intel shows it's serious about gaming graphics cards with latest roadmap

(Pocket-lint) - Intel has already announced its plans to enter the gaming graphics card space starting in 2022. Now it's hinted at the roadmap for the future as well.

Intel Arc, as it's known, is set to compete with both Nvidia and AMD's offerings as a viable alternative in the market. Intel's Arc based GPUs are said to be launching in the first quarter of 2022 but now the company has made it clear that it's also not a short term plan. 

The company has tweeted an image hinting at the codenames for the discrete gaming graphics cards it's working on. The first is Alchemist which will be arriving in early 2022, then followed by Battlemage, Celestial and Druid. All incredibly geeky names that we fully approve of. 

Intel has then asked for ideas for the follow-up starting with "E". As you can imagine, the replies were wide and varied with suggestions including everything from Eldritch to Evanescence, Enchantress, Elemental and more. 

The names aren't what's interesting here though. What is interesting is the obvious statement that Intel means business in the graphics card space and aren't letting the dominance of Nvidia and AMD hold the plans back. 

In fact, quite the opposite as recent rumours suggest that Intel is planning on releasing a device capable of competing with Nvidia's RTX 3070 GPU which is no mean feat. 

Intel's cards will also be coming with hardware-accelerated ray tracing and apparently an intelligent system similar to DLSS known as XeSS.

One thing is for sure, 2022 is going to be an interesting year for PC gamers. 

Writing by Adrian Willings. Originally published on 21 October 2021.
