  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Gadgets
    3. >
  3. Gadget news
    4. >
  4. Intel gadget news

Intel Smart Spider Dress is not only scary but it intelligently defends its wearer

|
intel Intel Smart Spider Dress is not only scary but it intelligently defends its wearer

Well if this isn't the scariest wearable smart clothing you've seen we can't imagine what is. The Smart Spider Dress is a collaboration between Intel, using the Edison system, and experimental designer Anouk Wipprecht.

The Smart Spider Dress isn't simply scary in look, it even moves "reacting to real-time biometrics based on pre-programmed social norms and violations". This translates to animatronic spider legs that are driven by sensors which, apparently, adapt to the user's emotions and desires.

The system can differentiate between 12 states of behavior as well as sensing up to 23-feet around the body. In reality this means it reacts to movement and breathing, so running at an aggressive pace will send the legs into attack mode but walking cautiously will allow the legs to "dance" with the wearer.

The designer previously used external sensors and storage but has now employed the Intel Edison as it's small enough to embed into the dress so it can learn its wearer on the go. The outfit itself is 3D printed with microprocessors, microcontrollers and other modules added in.

Real-world use could be to monitor health alerting an individual to vital signs reaching dangerous levels. Of course wearing this thing out and about you're likely to have that problem, after being attacked for looking so scary.

READ: Best wearable smart clothes: HR bras, muscle measuring tops and more

PopularIn Gadgets
Best geek Christmas jumpers: Star Wars, Sonic, Game of Thrones, Die Hard and more
36 geeky wrapping papers to use on Christmas gifts this year
Intel AI drives facial recognition wheelchair for a new era of automated mobility
50 best Christmas decorations every geek should own
23 tech toys you wanted for Christmas but never got
10 best business traveller gifts for Christmas
Comments