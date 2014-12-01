  New Google Glass rumoured to arrive in 2015 with Intel innards

All has been quiet on the Google Glass front for some time, until now. A new hardware version of Glass is reportedly on its way next year, and it should have Intel brains.

According to sources of The Wall Street Journal, Google is planning to launch another version of Google Glass but instead of the current Texas Instruments chip it will come with an Intel processor.

The move is one that makes sense for Intel which is trying to get into the wearable market more. Google Glass, owing to it's tiny battery and reliance on connectivity, is a real battery muncher. If Intel can create a power efficient processor for Glass it'll be flying ahead for phones, tablets and wearables.

Intel also plans to promote Glass for use in hospitals and manufacturing – rather than just aiming it at consumers as has largely been the case until now. Google is helping this through its Glass at Work initiative which uses software developers like Augmedix Inc and APX Labs LLC. But with just 5 per cent of Google Glass' 300 employees focusing on medical the hardware should remain primarily consumer focused.

Currently Intel chips are found in Google's Nexus Player in the form of the Atom and also in Google's self-driving cars which use Xeon chips.

